On Sunday, Jack Suwinski (hitting .107 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .202 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 63 walks.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 49 of 110 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (15.5%), homering in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 31.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year (38 of 110), with two or more runs eight times (7.3%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 52 .190 AVG .215 .317 OBP .351 .364 SLG .519 18 XBH 20 7 HR 14 23 RBI 31 72/33 K/BB 67/30 6 SB 2

