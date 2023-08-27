Jason Delay vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks while batting .278.
- Delay enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .313.
- Delay has picked up a hit in 25 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.9% of his games this year, Delay has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|.275
|AVG
|.281
|.342
|OBP
|.338
|.319
|SLG
|.469
|3
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|13/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Assad (2-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
