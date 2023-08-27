The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

In 51.3% of his games this season (40 of 78), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 78 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

In 19.2% of his games this season, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.2% of his games this year (29 of 78), with two or more runs nine times (11.5%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .236 AVG .236 .306 OBP .312 .309 SLG .307 6 XBH 7 1 HR 1 14 RBI 8 30/12 K/BB 34/12 12 SB 9

Cubs Pitching Rankings