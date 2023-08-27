Liover Peguero -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero is batting .242 with two doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • Peguero has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.9% of those games.
  • Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (18.5%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 37.0% of his games this year, Peguero has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (22.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 11 games this year (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.311 AVG .174
.360 OBP .224
.533 SLG .326
4 XBH 3
3 HR 2
12 RBI 5
16/3 K/BB 13/3
3 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
  • The Cubs surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Assad gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
