Liover Peguero vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Liover Peguero -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is batting .242 with two doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Peguero has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (18.5%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.0% of his games this year, Peguero has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (22.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 games this year (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.311
|AVG
|.174
|.360
|OBP
|.224
|.533
|SLG
|.326
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|16/3
|K/BB
|13/3
|3
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Cubs surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
