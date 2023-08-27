Liover Peguero -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is batting .242 with two doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Peguero has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.9% of those games.

Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (18.5%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.0% of his games this year, Peguero has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (22.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 games this year (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .311 AVG .174 .360 OBP .224 .533 SLG .326 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 12 RBI 5 16/3 K/BB 13/3 3 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings