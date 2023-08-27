The NWSL lineup today, which includes Chicago Red Stars versus North Carolina Courage, is not one to miss.

There is coverage available for all the action in NWSL today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

NWSL Streaming Live Today

Watch North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Red Stars

Chicago Red Stars (2-1-5) makes the trip to take on North Carolina Courage (5-2-5) at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch Washington Spirit vs Portland Thorns FC

Portland Thorns FC (4-4-1) journeys to match up with Washington Spirit (3-6-3) at Audi Field in Washington.

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Watch Gotham FC vs Racing Louisville FC

Racing Louisville FC (0-3-1) makes the trip to face Gotham FC (4-2-2) at Red Bull Arena in Harrison.

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

Watch Angel City FC vs OL Reign

OL Reign (2-1-1) travels to match up with Angel City FC (3-2-4) at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

