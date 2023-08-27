Sunday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (68-61) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-72) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on August 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the mound, while Bailey Falter (1-7) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Pirates contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 104 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (41.3%) in those contests.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 37 of 86 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (546 total runs).

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule