The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner head into the final of a four-game series against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023

1:35 PM ET

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 127 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 26th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 546 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.397 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Falter (1-7) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw six innings out of the bullpen against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Falter has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Zack Thompson 8/24/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Rob Zastryzny Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Home Colin Selby Jordan Wicks 8/27/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad 8/28/2023 Royals - Away Johan Oviedo - 8/29/2023 Royals - Away Luis Ortiz Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals - Away Mitch Keller Brady Singer 9/1/2023 Cardinals - Away - Dakota Hudson 9/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Bailey Falter Drew Rom

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.