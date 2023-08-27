The Chicago Cubs (68-61) will rely on Cody Bellinger when they visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-72) at PNC Park on Sunday, August 27. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +105 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Bailey Falter - PIT (1-7, 4.53 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 38 out of the 65 games, or 58.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a 29-16 record (winning 64.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 104 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (41.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Pirates have won 37 of 86 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

