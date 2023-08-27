Player prop bet options for Cody Bellinger, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday (first pitch at 1:35 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 64 RBI (122 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .266/.327/.462 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has collected 93 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.372/.396 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 6 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Assad Stats

The Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Assad has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has 10 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Assad Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 21 5.1 5 2 2 4 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 6.0 4 3 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 7.0 4 1 1 2 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 3.2 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Reds Jul. 31 3.2 1 0 0 4 3

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 118 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .317/.365/.540 so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 26 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 139 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 37 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 31 bases.

He has a .279/.338/.395 slash line so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Tigers Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

