The Chicago Cubs (68-61) and Pittsburgh Pirates (58-72) meet on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Javier Assad (2-2) for the Cubs and Bailey Falter (1-7) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (1-7, 4.53 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

Falter (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when the left-hander tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

During 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .293 to his opponents.

Falter is trying to pick up his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Falter will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

The Cubs will send Assad (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 3.12, a 1.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.250.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Assad has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has 10 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

