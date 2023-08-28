The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Alfonso Rivas (.120 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

  • Rivas is batting .188 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.
  • In nine of 24 games this year (37.5%), Rivas has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 24 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Rivas has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 24 games so far this season.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 9
.200 AVG .172
.256 OBP .351
.343 SLG .414
3 XBH 4
1 HR 1
3 RBI 3
12/3 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (171 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 1-12 with a 5.02 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up two hits.
  • The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.
