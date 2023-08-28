Bryan Reynolds vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- with an on-base percentage of .261 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on August 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.458) and total hits (122) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 83 of 117 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has hit a home run in 16 games this season (13.7%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (34.2%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (12.8%).
- He has scored in 43.6% of his games this season (51 of 117), with two or more runs 11 times (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.240
|AVG
|.286
|.318
|OBP
|.331
|.389
|SLG
|.526
|21
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|36
|44/24
|K/BB
|61/16
|3
|SB
|7
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.17).
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (171 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 1-12 with a 5.02 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .280 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.