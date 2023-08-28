Bryan Reynolds -- with an on-base percentage of .261 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on August 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.458) and total hits (122) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 83 of 117 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has hit a home run in 16 games this season (13.7%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (34.2%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (12.8%).

He has scored in 43.6% of his games this season (51 of 117), with two or more runs 11 times (9.4%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .240 AVG .286 .318 OBP .331 .389 SLG .526 21 XBH 29 6 HR 12 28 RBI 36 44/24 K/BB 61/16 3 SB 7

Royals Pitching Rankings