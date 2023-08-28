On Monday, Connor Joe (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .253 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Joe has picked up a hit in 60 of 107 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a home run in 8.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 107), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has had an RBI in 26 games this season (24.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .280 AVG .228 .394 OBP .303 .441 SLG .431 18 XBH 21 4 HR 5 22 RBI 11 42/27 K/BB 55/14 0 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings