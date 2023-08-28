Jack Suwinski vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Monday, Jack Suwinski (hitting .107 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .202 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 63 walks.
- Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 45.0% of his games this year (50 of 111), with more than one hit 16 times (14.4%).
- In 15.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has an RBI in 35 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|52
|.191
|AVG
|.215
|.316
|OBP
|.351
|.362
|SLG
|.519
|18
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|74/33
|K/BB
|67/30
|7
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.17).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (1-12) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 1-12 with a 5.02 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.