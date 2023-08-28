On Monday, Jack Suwinski (hitting .107 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .202 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 63 walks.

Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 45.0% of his games this year (50 of 111), with more than one hit 16 times (14.4%).

In 15.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has an RBI in 35 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.2%.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 52 .191 AVG .215 .316 OBP .351 .362 SLG .519 18 XBH 20 7 HR 14 23 RBI 31 74/33 K/BB 67/30 7 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings