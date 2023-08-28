The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .237 with 12 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

Bae has gotten at least one hit in 51.9% of his games this season (41 of 79), with more than one hit 13 times (16.5%).

In 79 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

In 19.0% of his games this season, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 games this year (38.0%), including nine multi-run games (11.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .237 AVG .236 .305 OBP .312 .316 SLG .307 7 XBH 7 1 HR 1 14 RBI 8 33/12 K/BB 34/12 12 SB 9

Royals Pitching Rankings