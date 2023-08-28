The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .237 with 12 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • Bae has gotten at least one hit in 51.9% of his games this season (41 of 79), with more than one hit 13 times (16.5%).
  • In 79 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
  • In 19.0% of his games this season, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 30 games this year (38.0%), including nine multi-run games (11.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 40
.237 AVG .236
.305 OBP .312
.316 SLG .307
7 XBH 7
1 HR 1
14 RBI 8
33/12 K/BB 34/12
12 SB 9

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (171 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 1-12 with a 5.02 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up two hits.
  • The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .280 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.