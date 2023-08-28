Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .237 with 12 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Bae has gotten at least one hit in 51.9% of his games this season (41 of 79), with more than one hit 13 times (16.5%).
- In 79 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 19.0% of his games this season, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (38.0%), including nine multi-run games (11.4%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.237
|AVG
|.236
|.305
|OBP
|.312
|.316
|SLG
|.307
|7
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|8
|33/12
|K/BB
|34/12
|12
|SB
|9
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (171 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 1-12 with a 5.02 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up two hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .280 batting average against him.
