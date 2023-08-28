The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 21 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks while batting .261.

In 65.3% of his games this season (62 of 95), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (30.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .323 AVG .200 .358 OBP .243 .550 SLG .305 25 XBH 12 7 HR 3 33 RBI 16 32/11 K/BB 49/11 4 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings