Liover Peguero vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and six walks while hitting .234.
- Peguero has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 17.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year (35.7%), Peguero has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (21.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 games this season (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Other Pirates Players vs the Royals
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.292
|AVG
|.174
|.340
|OBP
|.224
|.500
|SLG
|.326
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|19/3
|K/BB
|13/3
|3
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Greinke (1-12 with a 5.02 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up two hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .280 batting average against him.
