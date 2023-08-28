Monday's game between the Kansas City Royals (41-91) and Pittsburgh Pirates (58-73) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on August 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (7-13) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-12) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Pirates vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.

Pittsburgh has entered 22 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 14-8 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored 547 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).

Pirates Schedule