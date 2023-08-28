The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field at Kauffman Stadium against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (127).

Pittsburgh is slugging .385, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Pirates rank 27th in the majors with a .234 batting average.

Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (547 total).

The Pirates are 23rd in MLB with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Pirates' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh's 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.399).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.46 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Oviedo heads into the matchup with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Oviedo is looking to collect his 21st start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Zack Thompson 8/24/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Rob Zastryzny Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Home Colin Selby Jordan Wicks 8/27/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad 8/28/2023 Royals - Away Johan Oviedo Zack Greinke 8/29/2023 Royals - Away Luis Ortiz Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals - Away Mitch Keller Brady Singer 9/1/2023 Cardinals - Away - Dakota Hudson 9/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Bailey Falter Drew Rom 9/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.