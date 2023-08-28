On Monday, August 28, Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (58-73) visit Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (41-91) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Royals have -105 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (7-13, 4.46 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-12, 5.02 ERA)

Pirates vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 14, or 63.6%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Pirates have a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

Pittsburgh has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 31%, of the 116 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won 35 of 112 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+210) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Connor Joe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

