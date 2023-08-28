Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Royals on August 28, 2023
Bryan Reynolds and Bobby Witt Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Kansas City Royals meet at Kauffman Stadium on Monday (at 8:10 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Johan Oviedo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Oviedo Stats
- The Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (7-13) to the mound for his 27th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 26 starts this season.
- Oviedo has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 26 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.
- In 26 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.328 WHIP ranks 45th, and 8.0 K/9 ranks 40th.
Oviedo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|4.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 11
|5.0
|5
|6
|6
|4
|2
|at Brewers
|Aug. 6
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 1
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|2
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has recorded 122 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .263/.324/.458 so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 93 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 70 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .252/.372/.396 on the year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 146 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 26 home runs, 29 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 38 bases.
- He's slashed .278/.318/.502 so far this year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI (112 total hits).
- He has a .248/.292/.417 slash line so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Athletics
|Aug. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
