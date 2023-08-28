Bryan Reynolds and Bobby Witt Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Kansas City Royals meet at Kauffman Stadium on Monday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Royals Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Johan Oviedo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Oviedo Stats

The Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (7-13) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 26 starts this season.

Oviedo has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 26 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.328 WHIP ranks 45th, and 8.0 K/9 ranks 40th.

Oviedo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 5.0 4 1 1 5 1 at Mets Aug. 16 4.0 5 4 4 3 5 vs. Reds Aug. 11 5.0 5 6 6 4 2 at Brewers Aug. 6 7.0 2 0 0 6 3 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 7.0 6 1 1 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 122 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .263/.324/.458 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 93 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 70 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .252/.372/.396 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 6 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 146 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 26 home runs, 29 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 38 bases.

He's slashed .278/.318/.502 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mariners Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics Aug. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI (112 total hits).

He has a .248/.292/.417 slash line so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Aug. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 2 2

