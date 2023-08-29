Andrew McCutchen vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 94 hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 113th in slugging.
- In 63 of 106 games this season (59.4%) McCutchen has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 24.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 38.7% of his games this year (41 of 106), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|50
|.271
|AVG
|.229
|.380
|OBP
|.360
|.397
|SLG
|.389
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|19
|50/35
|K/BB
|49/35
|5
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.17).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Ragans (5-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.81 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.81, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
