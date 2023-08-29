Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 94 hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 113th in slugging.

In 63 of 106 games this season (59.4%) McCutchen has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 24.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 38.7% of his games this year (41 of 106), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 50 .271 AVG .229 .380 OBP .360 .397 SLG .389 15 XBH 14 5 HR 7 21 RBI 19 50/35 K/BB 49/35 5 SB 5

