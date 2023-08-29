Connor Joe vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe and his .516 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .253 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- Joe has had a hit in 60 of 107 games this year (56.1%), including multiple hits 17 times (15.9%).
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (8.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.3% of his games this year, Joe has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.280
|AVG
|.228
|.394
|OBP
|.303
|.441
|SLG
|.431
|18
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|11
|42/27
|K/BB
|55/14
|0
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.17).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.81, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
