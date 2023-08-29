Jack Suwinski -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .203.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 45.5% of his 112 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.3% of them.

He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (31.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (9.8%).

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .191 AVG .217 .316 OBP .354 .362 SLG .516 18 XBH 20 7 HR 14 23 RBI 31 74/33 K/BB 69/31 7 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings