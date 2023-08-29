Jack Suwinski vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Jack Suwinski -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .203.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 45.5% of his 112 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (31.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (9.8%).
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.191
|AVG
|.217
|.316
|OBP
|.354
|.362
|SLG
|.516
|18
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|74/33
|K/BB
|69/31
|7
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (171 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ragans (5-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.81 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.81, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
