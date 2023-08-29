On Tuesday, Jason Delay (.313 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and six RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Ragans. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks while batting .272.

Delay has picked up a hit in 53.2% of his 47 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.1% of them.

He has gone deep in one of 47 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 23.4% of his games this year, Delay has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .264 AVG .281 .329 OBP .338 .306 SLG .469 3 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 14/6 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings