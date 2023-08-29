Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

Bae has had a hit in 42 of 80 games this season (52.5%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.5%).

He has homered in two of 80 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Bae has had at least one RBI in 18.8% of his games this year (15 of 80), with two or more RBI six times (7.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .237 AVG .242 .305 OBP .315 .316 SLG .318 7 XBH 8 1 HR 1 14 RBI 8 33/12 K/BB 34/12 12 SB 9

Royals Pitching Rankings