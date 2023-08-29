Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • Bae has had a hit in 42 of 80 games this season (52.5%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.5%).
  • He has homered in two of 80 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has had at least one RBI in 18.8% of his games this year (15 of 80), with two or more RBI six times (7.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Other Pirates Players vs the Royals

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 41
.237 AVG .242
.305 OBP .315
.316 SLG .318
7 XBH 8
1 HR 1
14 RBI 8
33/12 K/BB 34/12
12 SB 9

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
