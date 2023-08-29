Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Ragans. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .269 with 22 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 96 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.3% of those games.
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (10.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.2% of his games this year, Hayes has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this year (38.5%), including seven multi-run games (7.3%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.323
|AVG
|.216
|.358
|OBP
|.261
|.550
|SLG
|.325
|25
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|3
|33
|RBI
|17
|32/11
|K/BB
|49/12
|4
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.17).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (171 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ragans (5-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.81, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .237 batting average against him.
