Liover Peguero vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Liover Peguero (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is batting .227 with two doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
- In 48.3% of his games this season (14 of 29), Peguero has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in five games this year (17.2%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Peguero has an RBI in 10 of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 games this year (37.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.292
|AVG
|.163
|.340
|OBP
|.226
|.500
|SLG
|.306
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|19/3
|K/BB
|15/4
|3
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Royals are sending Ragans (5-4) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.81, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.