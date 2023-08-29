Check out the injury report for the Washington Mystics (16-18), which currently has just one player listed, as the Mystics prepare for their matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (17-18) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Tuesday, August 29 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Mystics secured a 78-62 win against the Aces.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes is tops on her squad in both points (15.3) and assists (3.9) per contest, and also puts up 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, she delivers 2.2 steals (first in the WNBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Natasha Cloud paces the Mystics at 5.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 12.7 points. She is sixth in the WNBA in assists.

Tianna Hawkins puts up a team-leading 5 rebounds per game. She is also averaging 8.7 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 49.8% from the floor.

Elena Delle Donne posts 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Ariel Atkins is posting 12.1 points, 2.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Mystics vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -6.5 164.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.