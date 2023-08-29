Tuesday's game between the Kansas City Royals (41-92) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Royals taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 29.

The Royals will give the nod to Cole Ragans (5-4) versus the Pirates and Colin Selby (1-0).

Pirates vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Pirates vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have come away with 44 wins in the 106 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 22 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (552 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.56 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Pirates Schedule