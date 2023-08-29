The Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET, with Salvador Perez and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Pirates have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Royals (-155). The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Royals Odds & Info

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -155 +125 9 +100 -120 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Pirates contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (41.5%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 22-29, a 43.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of its 132 opportunities.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 10-5-0 against the spread.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-36 27-37 23-31 36-41 41-48 18-24

