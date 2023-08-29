The Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. Bobby Witt Jr. and Connor Joe have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

Pirates vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 127 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .386 this season.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Pittsburgh has scored 552 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.391 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Selby heads to the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, throwing two innings without allowing a run or hit.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Rob Zastryzny Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Home Colin Selby Jordan Wicks 8/27/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad 8/28/2023 Royals W 5-0 Away Johan Oviedo Zack Greinke 8/29/2023 Royals - Away Colin Selby Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals - Away Mitch Keller Brady Singer 9/1/2023 Cardinals - Away - Dakota Hudson 9/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Bailey Falter Drew Rom 9/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 9/4/2023 Brewers - Home - Corbin Burnes

