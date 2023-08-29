When the Kansas City Royals (41-92) and Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73) square of at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, August 29, Cole Ragans will get the call for the Royals, while the Pirates will send Colin Selby to the hill. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+125). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Ragans - KC (5-4, 3.81 ERA) vs Selby - PIT (1-0, 5.91 ERA)

Pirates vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Pirates vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.

The Royals have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Kansas City, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Royals have a 1-2 record over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Kansas City combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Pirates have won in 44, or 41.5%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 22 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Connor Joe 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.