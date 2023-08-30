The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Alfonso Rivas (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Royals.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alfonso Rivas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is hitting .206 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.

In 40.0% of his 25 games this season, Rivas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 25 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this year, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this season (24.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Royals

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 2 .200 AVG .143 .256 OBP .143 .343 SLG .286 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 0 12/3 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings