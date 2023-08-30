Andrew McCutchen -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Kansas City Royals, with Angel Zerpa on the hill, on August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.

In 58.9% of his 107 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

In 11.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has had an RBI in 26 games this season (24.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this season (38.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 51 .271 AVG .223 .380 OBP .356 .397 SLG .380 15 XBH 14 5 HR 7 21 RBI 19 50/35 K/BB 49/36 5 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings