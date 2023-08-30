Andrew McCutchen vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Kansas City Royals, with Angel Zerpa on the hill, on August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.
- In 58.9% of his 107 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- In 11.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has had an RBI in 26 games this season (24.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this season (38.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|51
|.271
|AVG
|.223
|.380
|OBP
|.356
|.397
|SLG
|.380
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|19
|50/35
|K/BB
|49/36
|5
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (173 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals are sending Zerpa (1-2) out to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one inning against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
