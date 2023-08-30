The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.217 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a triple against the Royals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.459) and total hits (123) this season.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 91st in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 71.2% of his 118 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Reynolds has an RBI in 40 of 118 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 43.2% of his games this season (51 of 118), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .240 AVG .285 .318 OBP .328 .389 SLG .527 21 XBH 30 6 HR 12 28 RBI 36 44/24 K/BB 63/16 3 SB 7

