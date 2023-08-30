Bryan Reynolds vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.217 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a triple against the Royals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.459) and total hits (123) this season.
- He ranks 61st in batting average, 91st in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 71.2% of his 118 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Reynolds has an RBI in 40 of 118 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 43.2% of his games this season (51 of 118), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.240
|AVG
|.285
|.318
|OBP
|.328
|.389
|SLG
|.527
|21
|XBH
|30
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|36
|44/24
|K/BB
|63/16
|3
|SB
|7
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (173 total, 1.3 per game).
- Zerpa (1-2) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one inning against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
