Connor Joe and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals and Angel Zerpa on August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 42 walks while hitting .250.

Joe has gotten a hit in 60 of 108 games this year (55.6%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (15.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.1% of his games this year, Joe has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (5.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 39 times this year (36.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .280 AVG .222 .394 OBP .300 .441 SLG .421 18 XBH 21 4 HR 5 22 RBI 11 42/27 K/BB 57/15 0 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings