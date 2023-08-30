Connor Joe vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Joe and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals and Angel Zerpa on August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 42 walks while hitting .250.
- Joe has gotten a hit in 60 of 108 games this year (55.6%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (15.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.1% of his games this year, Joe has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (5.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this year (36.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.280
|AVG
|.222
|.394
|OBP
|.300
|.441
|SLG
|.421
|18
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|11
|42/27
|K/BB
|57/15
|0
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will look to Zerpa (1-2) in his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
