Jack Suwinski vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Kansas City Royals, with Angel Zerpa on the mound, on August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Royals.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .204 with 17 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 64 walks.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 52 of 113 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has gone deep in 17 games this year (15.0%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (9.7%).
- In 40 of 113 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|54
|.191
|AVG
|.218
|.316
|OBP
|.351
|.362
|SLG
|.521
|18
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|74/33
|K/BB
|70/31
|7
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (173 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will send Zerpa (1-2) to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the left-hander threw one inning against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.