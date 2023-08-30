Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Kansas City Royals, with Angel Zerpa on the mound, on August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Royals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .204 with 17 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 64 walks.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 52 of 113 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has gone deep in 17 games this year (15.0%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (9.7%).

In 40 of 113 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 54 .191 AVG .218 .316 OBP .351 .362 SLG .521 18 XBH 21 7 HR 14 23 RBI 31 74/33 K/BB 70/31 7 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings