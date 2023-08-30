Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (batting .219 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and four RBI), take on starter Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Bae has picked up a hit in 43 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has homered in two of 81 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has driven home a run in 16 games this season (19.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.237
|AVG
|.243
|.305
|OBP
|.313
|.316
|SLG
|.316
|7
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|9
|33/12
|K/BB
|36/12
|12
|SB
|9
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (173 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will look to Zerpa (1-2) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the lefty tossed one inning against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.