The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (batting .219 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and four RBI), take on starter Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

Bae has picked up a hit in 43 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has homered in two of 81 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Bae has driven home a run in 16 games this season (19.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .237 AVG .243 .305 OBP .313 .316 SLG .316 7 XBH 8 1 HR 1 14 RBI 9 33/12 K/BB 36/12 12 SB 9

Royals Pitching Rankings