On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.643 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Angel Zerpa. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Royals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .269 with 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

In 66.0% of his games this year (64 of 97), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (30.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (11.3%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 29 games this season (29.9%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 39.2% of his games this year (38 of 97), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .323 AVG .217 .358 OBP .264 .550 SLG .338 25 XBH 14 7 HR 4 33 RBI 19 32/11 K/BB 50/13 4 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings