Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.643 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Angel Zerpa. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Royals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .269 with 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
- In 66.0% of his games this year (64 of 97), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (30.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (11.3%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29 games this season (29.9%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 39.2% of his games this year (38 of 97), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.323
|AVG
|.217
|.358
|OBP
|.264
|.550
|SLG
|.338
|25
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|4
|33
|RBI
|19
|32/11
|K/BB
|50/13
|4
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Royals will look to Zerpa (1-2) in his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one inning against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
