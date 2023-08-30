Liover Peguero vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Liover Peguero, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Kansas City Royals, with Angel Zerpa on the hill, August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Royals.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is hitting .248 with two doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- In 50.0% of his 30 games this season, Peguero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 30), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Peguero has driven in a run in 11 games this season (36.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (23.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.292
|AVG
|.208
|.340
|OBP
|.263
|.500
|SLG
|.396
|4
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|8
|19/3
|K/BB
|16/4
|3
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.18).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.3 per game).
- Zerpa (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed one inning against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
