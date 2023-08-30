Liover Peguero, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Kansas City Royals, with Angel Zerpa on the hill, August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Royals.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is hitting .248 with two doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

In 50.0% of his 30 games this season, Peguero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 30), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Peguero has driven in a run in 11 games this season (36.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (23.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .292 AVG .208 .340 OBP .263 .500 SLG .396 4 XBH 4 3 HR 3 12 RBI 8 19/3 K/BB 16/4 3 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings