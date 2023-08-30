Wednesday's game between the Kansas City Royals (41-93) and Pittsburgh Pirates (60-73) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 30.

The Pirates will give the nod to Andre Jackson (0-1) versus the Royals and Angel Zerpa (1-2).

Pirates vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored just once and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

This season, the Pirates have been favored 22 times and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.

This season Pittsburgh has won 13 of its 20 games, or 65%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Pittsburgh has scored 558 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule