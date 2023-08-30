Pirates vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 30
Wednesday's game between the Kansas City Royals (41-93) and Pittsburgh Pirates (60-73) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 30.
The Pirates will give the nod to Andre Jackson (0-1) versus the Royals and Angel Zerpa (1-2).
Pirates vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Royals 6, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored just once and won that contest.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.
- This season, the Pirates have been favored 22 times and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.
- This season Pittsburgh has won 13 of its 20 games, or 65%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Pittsburgh has scored 558 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 25
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 26
|Cubs
|L 10-6
|Colin Selby vs Jordan Wicks
|August 27
|Cubs
|L 10-1
|Bailey Falter vs Javier Assad
|August 28
|@ Royals
|W 5-0
|Johan Oviedo vs Zack Greinke
|August 29
|@ Royals
|W 6-3
|Colin Selby vs Cole Ragans
|August 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Andre Jackson vs Angel Zerpa
|September 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Dakota Hudson
|September 2
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Bailey Falter vs Drew Rom
|September 3
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Adam Wainwright
|September 4
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Corbin Burnes
|September 5
|Brewers
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Brandon Woodruff
