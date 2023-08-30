On Wednesday, August 30, Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (60-73) visit the Kansas City Royals (41-93) at Kauffman Stadium, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET. The Pirates will be eyeing a series sweep.

Bookmakers list the Pirates as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +100 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under is set in the game.

Pirates vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Andre Jackson - PIT (0-1, 4.91 ERA) vs Angel Zerpa - KC (1-2, 7.27 ERA)

Pirates vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Pirates have a 13-7 record (winning 65% of their games).

Pittsburgh has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Royals have won in 36, or 31%, of the 116 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 35 times in 112 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 0-6.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Connor Joe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+150) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

