Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Royals on August 30, 2023
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Witt Jr. and Bryan Reynolds are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates play at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday (beginning at 8:10 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 123 hits with 28 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .263/.323/.459 on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has recorded 104 hits with 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashing .269/.310/.442 so far this year.
- Hayes takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 28
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 147 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 26 home runs, 30 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 38 bases.
- He has a .276/.317/.497 slash line on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has recorded 113 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.
- He has a .246/.289/.412 slash line on the season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
