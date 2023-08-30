The Pittsburgh Pirates (60-73) aim to sweep the Kansas City Royals (41-93) on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, beginning at 8:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Andre Jackson (0-1) for the Pirates and Angel Zerpa (1-2) for the Royals.

Pirates vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Jackson - PIT (0-1, 4.91 ERA) vs Zerpa - KC (1-2, 7.27 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andre Jackson

Jackson heads to the mound for the Pirates to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, throwing six innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing six hits.

He has pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 12 games.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Angel Zerpa

Zerpa (1-2) pitches first for the Royals to make his third start of the season.

The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one inning against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.

In seven appearances this season, he has compiled a 7.27 ERA and averages 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .306 against him.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

