The Pittsburgh Pirates and Vinny Capra, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Vinny Capra Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinny Capra? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Vinny Capra At The Plate

Capra is hitting .167 with a walk.

Capra has had a hit in a game twice this season, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.

In six games played this year, he has not homered.

Capra has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Royals

Vinny Capra Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .250 AVG .000 .250 OBP .200 .250 SLG .000 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 2/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings