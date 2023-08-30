The Pittsburgh Pirates and Vinny Capra, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Vinny Capra Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Vinny Capra At The Plate

  • Capra is hitting .167 with a walk.
  • Capra has had a hit in a game twice this season, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • In six games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Capra has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Other Pirates Players vs the Royals

Vinny Capra Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
.250 AVG .000
.250 OBP .200
.250 SLG .000
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
2/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Zerpa (1-2) out for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
