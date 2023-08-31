The Las Vegas Aces (30-6) square off against the Washington Mystics (17-18) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 31, 2023. The matchup airs on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Aces matchup.

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Mystics vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-10) 167.5 -520 +390 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-10.5) 168.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-10.5) 167.5 -575 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-9.5) 166.5 -525 +365 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Mystics have compiled a 15-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Las Vegas has been favored by 10.5 points or more 27 times this season, and covered the spread in 14 of those games.
  • Washington has covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Aces' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
  • Mystics games have gone over the point total 13 out of 34 times this season.

