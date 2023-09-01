Alfonso Rivas vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Friday, Alfonso Rivas (.280 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while batting .197.
- Rivas has picked up a hit in 38.5% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 11.5% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.185
|AVG
|.194
|.207
|OBP
|.341
|.333
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|9/1
|K/BB
|13/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
- Hudson (5-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
