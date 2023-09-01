On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (hitting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 94 hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 115th in slugging.

In 58.3% of his games this year (63 of 108), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (21.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has driven home a run in 26 games this season (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 38.0% of his games this season (41 of 108), with two or more runs 10 times (9.3%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 52 .271 AVG .220 .380 OBP .354 .397 SLG .374 15 XBH 14 5 HR 7 21 RBI 19 50/35 K/BB 49/37 5 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings