Bryan Reynolds vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the hill, on September 1 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.467) and total hits (125) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 58th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this year (85 of 119), with more than one hit 31 times (26.1%).
- In 17 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (41 of 119), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 52 times this year (43.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.240
|AVG
|.289
|.318
|OBP
|.335
|.389
|SLG
|.541
|21
|XBH
|31
|6
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|37
|44/24
|K/BB
|63/17
|3
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.69 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
- Hudson makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.41 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.