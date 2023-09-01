Bryan Reynolds -- 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the hill, on September 1 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.467) and total hits (125) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 58th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this year (85 of 119), with more than one hit 31 times (26.1%).

In 17 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (41 of 119), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 52 times this year (43.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .240 AVG .289 .318 OBP .335 .389 SLG .541 21 XBH 31 6 HR 13 28 RBI 37 44/24 K/BB 63/17 3 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings